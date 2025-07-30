Swiss braced for price increases as tariffs rise

The Swiss population is bracing for rising prices and negative consequences for companies due to the global tariffs, according to a survey by the market research institute YouGov.

The survey also reveals that the population is well informed about customs policy.

Some 70% of respondents expect prices in Switzerland to rise as a direct result of global customs policy. A good three quarters of respondents expect a negative impact on Swiss companies. Only 20% of respondents expect prices to remain the same while just 12% expect no impact on domestic companies.

Just under a quarter of respondents believe that their existing investments, such as shares or pension products, will lose value, the survey continued. Some 28% expect values to remain the same, while only 8% anticipate a positive development. Almost a third of respondents stated that they had no investments.

According to YouGov, the fact that a large proportion of respondents feel well informed about the tariffs announced by the United States and other countries is a key finding of the survey.

Almost 40% stated that they had read or heard “quite a lot” about the topic. A further 20% had dealt with the topic intensively. Around a third of respondents felt only superficially informed, while 4% stated that they had not heard anything about it.

According to YouGov, 1,167 people in Switzerland took part in the survey. They answered the questions posed to them between 25 June and 2 July.

