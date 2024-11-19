Swiss price watchdog slams excessive prices for generic medicines

Original medicines with expired patents cost on average only 62% of the Swiss price in other countries, price watchdog Stefan Meierhans reported in his newsletter on Tuesday.
The cheapest generic drug was available abroad for 39% of the Swiss price, i.e. 61% cheaper. Even in the most expensive comparison country, Spain, the cheapest generic drug cost 27% less. In the United Kingdom, the average price was only 16% of the Swiss price.
Meierhans concludes from this year’s price comparison and “the significantly inflated prices” that there is still considerable potential for savings in the healthcare sector. The results are similar to those of his price comparisons in previous years and most recently in 2021.
At the same time, it is clear that the measures taken so far are not sufficient. He is therefore calling for a new pricing mechanism based on an international price comparison specifically for generics and biosimilars.
In addition, there should be a mandatory generics levy, the promotion of generics by removing approval hurdles and the prescription of active ingredients. Meierhans would also like to abolish the territorial principle. This would mean that basic insurance would pay for medicines obtained on prescription abroad if they are cheaper there.
