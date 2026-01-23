‘AI swarms’ pose new threat to democracy, say researchers
Thousands of AI-controlled online personas that infiltrate social networks and influence people's opinions – an international research team is warning of malicious "AI swarms" that could jeopardise democratic processes.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The warning from over 20 experts, including Frank Schweitzer from the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, was published in the journal Science.
AI swarms are networks of many autonomous, AI-controlled online personas that generate coordinated content in order to influence opinions and dynamics in digital communities. Unlike simple bots, these AI swarms learn from reactions and mimic human communication. This makes it very difficult to recognise them.
+ How AI influenced Switzerland’s vote on e-ID
Targeted influencing of votes is also possible in Switzerland in principle, said Schweitzer when asked by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. A high voter turnout and diverse media use could counteract this, he said.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.