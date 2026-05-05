Gotthard Pass to re-open on Friday
The Gotthard Pass in Switzerland will be open to road traffic again on Friday at 11am. Thanks to the small amount of snow, the clearing and repair work on the pass road has progressed faster than expected.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
This will allow the winter closure to be lifted earlier, the Federal Roads Office (Astra) announced on Tuesday. The Gotthard Pass road will therefore be available to relieve the A2 north-south axis during the busy Ascension and Whitsun travel periods.
With the opening of the pass road, the seasonal extension of the A2 Göschenen exit will also be put back into operation. The extended exit lane is around three kilometres long, begins immediately after the Wassen entrance and is intended to protect the municipality from avoidance traffic.
+ Eight things you should know about the Gotthard
From the Ascension weekend, the special lane Airolo/Passes Cupra will also be available at the south portal of the Gotthard road tunnel.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.