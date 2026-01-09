Rocks fall at popular Swiss viewpoint

Rockfall at popular vantage point on the Solothurn Wandflue Keystone-SDA

A large piece of rock fell on Wednesday in fine weather on the Wandflue near Grenchen, northern Switzerland. As further collapses are imminent, a hiking trail has been closed as a precaution.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Felssturz an beliebtem Aussichtspunkt an der Solothurner Wandflue Original Read more: Felssturz an beliebtem Aussichtspunkt an der Solothurner Wandflue

A much-used viewpoint near a dry stone wall, close to a fire pit and information boards, was affected, the Solothurn authorities announced on Friday. The rock package fell in the direction of Bettlachberg.

According to the information available, no damage has been caused to people or infrastructure. The fallen rock masses are “highly unlikely to have reached the hiking trail below”.

However, during an inspection on Thursday, experts discovered that other sections of rock had already loosened at the same location, according to the press release. There is a high probability that additional rocks could break off and fall.

For safety reasons, the hiking trail between Oberer Brüggli and Bettlachberg has been closed until further notice. In addition, the demolition site on the Obergrenchenberg is being provisionally secured. Definitive securing is currently not possible due to the frozen ground.

The authorities are calling on the population to strictly observe the barriers, not to enter danger zones and to avoid the area as far as possible. In the coming weeks, specialists will continue to investigate the danger situation. These investigations will depend on the weather and snow conditions.

