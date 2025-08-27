The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Leased trains to service Swiss rail links to Europe

SBB plans to lease up to 40 high-speed trains
SBB plans to lease up to 40 high-speed trains Keystone-SDA

Swiss Federal Railways wants to lease up to 40 high-speed trains for international connections to France, Italy and Britain.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The reason for this is the railway company’s tight financial situation, a spokeswoman said in an interview with Swiss public broadcaster SRF on Wednesday.

More

“The purchase has not yet been completely ruled out,” said media spokeswoman Fabienne Thommen. However, the focus is on leasing these 40 trains.

The railway company had already announced in March that the leasing of high-speed trains was an option. There was talk of a 15-year operating lease agreement.

International connections

The multi-current high-speed trains envisaged by Switzerland in the spring could come into service in the 2030s. They are intended for international connections, for example to Italy and France.

Destinations such as Barcelona or London would also be possible.

Swiss railways CEO Vincent Ducrot will present the railway company’s half-year figures in Bern on Wednesday. The further development of international passenger transport will also be a topic at the media conference.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Thun awarded "Swiss Football Home" football campus

More

Swiss football cluster will be built in Thun

This content was published on The new "Swiss Football Home" football campus is being built in Thun. The centre, based on an international model, will include pitches for the senior national teams and the headquarters of the Swiss Football Association.

Read more: Swiss football cluster will be built in Thun
Majority of the population in Switzerland uses AI tools

More

Swiss AI

Majority of Swiss residents use AI tools

This content was published on AI tools like ChatGPT continue to gain ground in Switzerland: for the first time, a majority of the Swiss population is using them.

Read more: Majority of Swiss residents use AI tools
The Swiss want to be able to choose when to retire

More

Future of Work

Swiss workers want to choose when to retire

This content was published on Almost two-thirds of the Swiss population would like more freedom to choose their retirement age, according to a survey by Deloitte Switzerland.

Read more: Swiss workers want to choose when to retire

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR