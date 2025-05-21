Short prison sentences nearly halved in Switzerland
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Short prison sentences nearly halved in Switzerland
The number of short custodial sentences without early release dropped by nearly half in 2024 compared with the previous year, while offences under the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act increased by 17%.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Italiano
it
UST: pene senza la condizionale quasi dimezzate nel 2024
Original
That figure is even lower than in 2007, when the lowest number was recorded. A change in the law came into effect that year, aimed at cutting down on short-term prison terms.
The drop in custodial sentences has been offset by a rise in financial penalties – up by 1,600 without eligibility for early release, and by 1,400 with such conditions.
As in previous years, fines remained the most common form of punishment, making up 88% of all sentences. Prison terms accounted for 12% and in more than half of those cases (59%) the sentence was relatively short, lasting less than six months.
According to the FSO, the total number of convictions recorded in the criminal record stayed largely unchanged in 2024, with 111,148 entries – roughly the same as the previous year. However, the figures show varying trends depending on the type of offence.
Offences under the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act saw a sharp rise in 2024 (up 17%) with nearly 20,000 convictions recorded, according to the FSO. A total of 2,130 expulsions were issued over the same period.
Convictions under the Criminal Code dropped by 6% in 2024, while those under the Narcotics Act fell by 10%, down to around 3,700 cases, said the FSO. The data also show a 13% decline in violent crime and a 5% drop in property offences.
Translated from Italian with DeepL/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Popular Stories
More
Aging society
No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.