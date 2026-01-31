Swedish ski tourer dies in Swiss avalanche
A Swedish ski tourer has died in an avalanche accident in Evolène, canton Valais.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The 47-year-old was swept away and buried by the masses of snow on Friday while descending in the Roussette area of southwestern Switzerland at around 2,850 metres.
The man was part of a group of five ski tourers, the Valais cantonal police and the public prosecutor’s office said on Saturday. His companions were able to locate the victim and rescue him from the masses of snow. They then immediately initiated resuscitation measures.
+ Swiss Olympic snowboarder Ueli Kestenholz dies in avalanche
The rescue services called out by the Valais cantonal rescue organisation and the cantonal police went to the scene of the accident with two helicopters from Air-Glaciers. Despite first aid, the ski tourer died at the scene.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.