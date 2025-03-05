Swiss air traffic controller in red after year of breakdowns

Skyguide in the red after a year marked by breakdowns Keystone-SDA

Swiss air traffic controller Skyguide ended 2024, a year marked by repeated breakdowns, with a loss of almost CHF19 million.

Investments in the company’s technical infrastructure had a negative impact on the balance sheet, the air traffic control company said on Wednesday.

Skyguide posted a net financial loss of -CHF18.9 million last year, the company wrote in a press release. This compares with a profit of CHF7.8 million in 2023.

Operating costs, which rose from CHF26.4 million to CHF545.3 million, accounted for this negative result. Skyguide had to break the piggy bank to “maintain its systems and meet regulatory requirements in the IT field”.

Skyguide was hit by numerous breakdowns last year, with take-offs having to be halted and air traffic disrupted for several hours. The company put forward a too-rapid IT modernisation process as the reason for these problems.

