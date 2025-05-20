Auditors: financial situation of Swiss air traffic controller ‘worrying’

Technical incidents, a lack of specialists, delays in digitalisation: Skyguide air navigation services has been struggling with problems for some time. The federal financial auditors are now sounding the alarm: Skyguide’s financial situation is “very worrying”.

Without additional funding, there is a risk that the company will no longer be able to fulfil its mandate in full, according to the report published on Monday by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO). The independent supervisory authority had scrutinised the Virtual Center programme, a major skyguide project for the digitalisation of air traffic control.

Work on the programme has already been delayed several times. According to the SFAO, it is to be feared that the completion of the programme will be postponed even further. One of the reasons for the delay is the ongoing shortage of IT specialists.

Skyguide is aware of this situation, the company said in a statement. The company’s management intends to make any necessary corrections in June.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

