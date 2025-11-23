Swiss village experiences small rockfalls but no major landslide
The Swiss mountain village of Brienz/Brinzauls experienced several small rockfalls over the weekend but no major landslide to threaten the village.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to the authorities, the rockfalls on Sunday lunchtime were not yet an indication of an imminent major rockfall.
+ Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It’s complicated
“Experts expect an accumulation of rockfalls before a major collapse,” said Christian Gartmann, Brienz media officer and member of the municipal management team, in response to reports from Swiss public braodcaster SRF.
The collapses since Saturday are therefore no surprise, explained Gartmann when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency.
Experts continue to expect a rockfall in the next few days. For the first time, they warned of an imminent event on Tuesday.
A rockslide, i.e. a rockfall with a volume of less than one million cubic metres, is expected, explained the media spokesperson. The possible volume could be up to 300,000 cubic metres. This corresponds to the volume of around 300 detached houses.
According to the geologists, if the rockslide falls onto the debris pile below, it could set large masses of rock in motion. Up to one million cubic metres of debris could then fall towards the village. If it were to reach the village, there would probably be damage, explained Gartmann.
More
Geologists warn of new rockfall above Swiss village
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.