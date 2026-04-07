Stadler withdraws appeal against Swiss Federal Railways
Stadler Rail is withdrawing its appeal to the Federal Administrative Court against the Swiss Federal Railways’ award of a tender to Siemens, the company said on Monday. According to court documents, the Federal Railways made "full use" of its margin of discretion.
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At the beginning of November, the Swiss Federal Railways awarded german company Siemens Mobility a CHF2.1 billion ($2.6 billion) contract for 116 new double-decker trains. Unable to understand this decision, Stadler lodged an appeal with the Federal Administrative Court to obtain “an independent examination”.
The documents provided by the court were heavily redacted, providing only partial transparency. The company wrote in its press release that “relevant passages on the substance and evidence that were decisive for the award decision remained inaccessible”.
+ Stadler appeals against Siemens rail contract
The documents show, however, that the Federal Railways “made full use” of its margin of appreciation in favour of Siemens, it added. Stadler is withdrawing its appeal with effect from Tuesday, as the company has found “no grounds for continuing the procedure”.
Adapted from French by AI/ts
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