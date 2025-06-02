Final report confirms a broken wheel was responsible for 2023 Gotthard tunnel derailment

Sust: Räderisse responsible for Gotthard goods train derailment Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The cause of the derailment of a goods train in the Gotthard Base Tunnel in August 2023 was a broken wheel disc. The wheel cracks are a systematic problem. This is the conclusion reached by the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board in its final report.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Sust: Räderrisse verantwortlich für Gotthard-Güterzug-Entgleisung Original Read more: Sust: Räderrisse verantwortlich für Gotthard-Güterzug-Entgleisung

Material fatigue cracks were found in the so-called LL brake blocks. In order to prevent similar incidents in the future, recommendations will be made to the European Safety Agency and the Federal Office of Transport, as stated on Monday in Bern at the presentation of the final report by the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB).

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

When a Federal Railways train with 30 freight wagons was on its way from Chiasso to Basel on August 10, 2023, part of a wheel disc on the eleventh wagon broke off in the Gotthard Base Tunnel. The front part of the freight wagon formation passed the points still in a straight position. The rear part was routed onto a connecting track. This led to the derailment and collision with the tunnel’s transverse wall. Nobody was injured.

More

More Why is the Gotthard Base Tunnel so important? This content was published on The historical, commercial and political significance of the world’s longest railway tunnel. Read more: Why is the Gotthard Base Tunnel so important?

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch