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Swiss insurer logs more leisure accidents in 2025

Suva: fewer workplace accidents in 2025, but more leisure-time accidents
Suva: fewer workplace accidents in 2025, but more leisure-time accidents Keystone-SDA

Swiss health insurer Suva recorded more than 480,000 new accident cases in 2005. Leisure accidents increased by 2.8% while incidents in the workplace decreased by 0.9%.

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Swiss insurer logs more leisure accidents in 2025
Listening: Swiss insurer logs more leisure accidents in 2025
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Overall, Suva recorded 480,344 accidents and illnesses last year, an increase of 1.9% compared to 2024. Work-related cases fell to 166,229, while non-occupational cases rose to 296,141. The insurer paid out insurance benefits of more than CHF4.6 billion.

In the past, most cases occurred at work. But since the 1990s the situation has reversed. In 2025, 64 out of every 100 accidents occurred during leisure time.

According to Fässler, this is due to considerable improvements in occupational safety and the decrease in high-risk jobs, e.g. due to automation.

The sports activities with the most accidents are football (29,000 cases), skiing (16,000) and hiking (6,000). Men are more often injured playing football and women skiing. The most frequent injuries concern knees, ankles and shoulders.

Adapted from Italian by AI/mga

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