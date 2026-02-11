Swiss authorities raise avalanche danger to high level in Valais
Avalanche danger in canton Valais, in southwestern Switzerland, has risen since Tuesday evening, with authorities now warning of a high risk.
On Wednesday morning, the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) raised the alert to level four, the second‑highest on the scale.
According to the latest avalanche bulletin, large amounts of fresh snow and drifting snow have built up over an older weak layer of snow, meaning avalanches can be easily triggered or may occur naturally in many areas.
With more snowfall and strong winds expected throughout the day, the avalanche risk is set to rise further. Authorities warn that very large avalanches are expected within the affected zones.
The avalanche bulletin warns that exposed sections of roads and paths could be affected. Conditions are also poor for ski tours and off‑piste descents away from secured runs.
For the Alpine region stretching from the Bernese Oberland to Graubünden, the avalanche bulletin has set the risk level at three, indicating a considerable danger.
