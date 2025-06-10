Swiss bank customers praise security but criticise interest rates

These are the findings of the annual satisfaction survey of banks conducted by online comparison service Moneyland.
In the survey of 1,500 people in German- and French-speaking Switzerland, the criterion of safety scored best. It was rated with 8.2 out of 10 points. Online banking (8.0 points) and the friendliness of staff (7.9 points) also received good ratings, Moneyland said on Tuesday.
The lowest ratings were given to interest rates for savings accounts and fixed-term deposits (6.4 points) and fees and costs (6.9 points).
Customers aged 50-74 were particularly satisfied. There were hardly any differences between men and women. Regionally, respondents in French-speaking Switzerland gave interest rates even lower marks than those in German-speaking Switzerland.
Neon was named as the bank with the highest overall satisfaction (8.3 points). Cembra Money Bank scored the lowest (7.3 points).
The survey was conducted in April.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
