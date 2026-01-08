Freeze forces SWISS to cancel dozens of flights
Swiss International Air Lines has cancelled 57 flights since the beginning of the year due to the weather.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The airline expects further cancellations in the coming days due to the current weather conditions in Europe.
A total of around 7,430 passengers were affected by the cancelled flights up to and including Thursday, the Lufthansa subsidiary said. The most frequently cancelled flights were to Amsterdam – 42 flights have been affected since the beginning of the year.
For the period from Thursday to Saturday, a further 21 flights to Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt and Luxembourg have already been cancelled, SWISS added. Around 1,390 travellers were affected by this.
The airline also assumes that further cancellations will be necessary in the coming days.
Exactly which airports and flights will be affected was still unclear on Thursday: “We are in close contact with MeteoSwiss and are looking closely at every single day and every destination,” the airline wrote. Due to the “significantly increased workload”, additional employees are also on duty.
However, weather situations are always dynamic, which is why cancellations at short notice are sometimes unavoidable. “If a flight cancellation is unavoidable, we try to make it as early as possible to minimise the inconvenience for our passengers.”
More
Switzerland experiences lowest temperatures of the winter
Adapted from German by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.