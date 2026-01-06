Switzerland experiences lowest temperatures of the winter
Tuesday night was the coldest night of the winter in Switzerland so far. Epiphany started with temperatures of -10°C in the lowlands.
A mostly clear night and the influx of polar air led to the lowest temperatures of this winter in many parts of Switzerland, the weather service Meteonews wrote on X this morning.
Avec des #températuresExternal link régulièrement comprises entre -10 et -13 ° à basse altitude au nord des Alpes, cette nuit est la plus froide de l'hiver et de loin. De telles températures n'ont pas été observées depuis plusieurs années en Suisse. Mesures ici -> https://t.co/1LE9O3pdObExternal link (nb) pic.twitter.com/9JwKHPcSqxExternal link— MeteoNews_Suisse (@meteonewsSA) January 6, 2026External link
In La Brévine, the so-called “Siberia of Switzerland”, a low of -23°C was measured at 8am, according to Meteonews. Yesterday morning was even colder in La Brévine at -30.3°C, the lowest temperature recorded anywhere in Switzerland this winter. In the Jura, it was icy across the board. In Le Locle in the Neuchâtel Jura, for example, the thermometer dropped to -18.3°C.
Temperatures below zero are also expected during the day. In the south, however, temperatures will be above zero. According to Meteonews, it will be about 6°C there thanks to the northerly warm wind known as the foehn.
