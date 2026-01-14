Swiss canton bans indoor pyrotechnics and launches Crans-Montana victims’ fund
Following the devastating fire in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, which left 40 dead and 116 injured, the Valais cantonal government has banned pyrotechnics in venues open to the public and set up a fund to support victims.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“We have decided to ban the use of pyrotechnics in venues open to the public,” the Valais cantonal government said in a statement. Canton Vaud introduced a similar ban last week following the deadly fire in Crans-Montana.
More
The Valais cantonal government has also set up a fund for victims of the fire. A lump sum of CHF10,000 ($12,486) will be provided for each person who was hospitalised or died, the authorities said.
+ Crans-Montana tragedy: ‘Our hearts go out to you’, say Swiss Abroad
A donation account has been opened for individuals and organisations wishing to contribute. All funds will go to an independent foundation, which is still in the process of being set up.
Translated from French by AI/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.