Swiss cantons issue heat warnings

A heat warning is in effect in the Swiss canton of Ticino from Friday afternoon until Wednesday evening, and in Geneva and Vaud from Saturday.

Keystone-SDA

The cantonal authorities are taking measures in response to . For example, pensioners in Geneva will receive free access to the city’s swimming pools and cinemas.

The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (Meteoswiss) expects a heat wave of level 3, meaning average temperatures above 25 degrees on at least three consecutive days.

In Vaud, regular monitoring of vulnerable people through home visits and phone calls will be introduced, the Cantonal Health Department announced on Friday. In a statement, the Ticino authorities called on the population to adapt their behavior accordingly.

They are “strongly recommended” to reduce outdoor activities during the hottest hours, avoid excessive sun exposure, and drink plenty of water. Alcoholic beverages should be avoided.

