Swiss castles welcome around 1.5 million visitors
Castles are the most visited historical monuments in Switzerland. Around 1.5 million visitors in 2025 passed through their fortified walls.
Swiss castles are cultural beacons that shed light on history and connect people with their diverse activities, Marco Castellaneta was quoted as saying in a press release on Monday. He is the president of the Swiss Castles Association.
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The association, which was founded in 2014, brings together 32 publicly accessible castles and fortresses from 13 cantons and three language regions in Switzerland. The newest member is Nyon Castle in the canton of Vaud that boasts an impressive porcelain collection.
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Adapted from German by AI/ac
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