Swiss Federal Railways’ freight division to cut 65 jobs

The freight division of the Swiss Federal Railways, known as “SBB Cargo”, will cut 65 full-time roles as it scales back its freight operations.

The majority of the cuts – around two-thirds – will hit staff in canton Ticino, with the rest affecting German-speaking parts of Switzerland.

The cuts come as the company continues to post losses in its combined transport division. As part of the restructuring, two freight terminals in French-speaking Switzerland are also set to close.

The Federal Railways announced on Tuesday that it is scrapping its east-west combined transport route. However, the north-south link across the Alps will remain in place. Containers will continue to travel by rail between Dietikon and Stabio, but will be moved by road before and after those two terminals.

The move also spells the end for eight terminals across the country, including sites in Basel, Oensingen, Gossau, Widnau, Renens, St-Triphon, Cadenazzo and Lugano.

The Federal Railways’ combined transport business is currently running at a loss of around CHF12 million ($14 million) a year, despite generating just CHF18 million in revenue.

The job cuts will affect train drivers, shunters and technical inspection staff. The Federal Railways says redundancies will be kept to a minimum, with most affected employees expected to be offered roles elsewhere within the company.

