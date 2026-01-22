Swiss film ‘Late Shift’ dropped from Oscar nomination list
The Swiss film Late Shift (Heldin) by Petra Volpe has failed to make the final cut for the Oscar nomination list in the Best International Film category.
The nominations in the various Oscar categories were announced in Hollywood on Thursday.
Movies from France (A Simple Accident), Brazil (The Secret Agent), Norway (Sentimental Value), Spain (Sirât) and Tunisia (The Voice of Hind Rajab) are still in the running.
The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026.
