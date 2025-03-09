SWISS flights affected by German airport strike

The German Verdi union began a strike at Hamburg Airport on Sunday, one day earlier than announced. With no departures or arrivals all day, Swiss International Air Line flights are also affected.

Four return flights to and from Zurich and one return flight to and from Geneva were cancelled, SWISS announced in response to a request from the Keystone-SDA news agency. The news portal 20min.ch was the first to report on this.

A total of 1,315 passengers were affected by these flight cancellations. According to SWISS, they have already been contacted. To relieve the pressure, the airline is using a larger aircraft on flights to the Bremen and Hanover airports near Hamburg.

The strike at Hamburg airport was originally supposed to start on Sunday evening with the night shift and last until the end of the late shift on Monday.

Verdi has also called for strikes at German airports on Monday. At 13 airports in Germany, employees in passenger control, personnel, goods and cargo control, and in service areas are going on strike from Monday night to Tuesday night, German trade unions announced on Saturday evening.

The background to this is the wage dispute with the federal government and municipalities, in which the next round of negotiations is scheduled for mid-March.

With the strikes, the unions want to increase the pressure on employers in the recently stalled collective bargaining negotiations for improving the working conditions of the approximately 25,000 aviation security employees.

