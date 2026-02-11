Swiss government plans urgent legislation to support Crans‑Montana victims
The Swiss government says it wants to support the victims in Crans-Montana as quickly as possible. On Wednesday, it asked the justice ministry to draft the necessary legislation by the end of the month.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In its statement, the government calls on Parliament to postpone the debates to the March session and to treat the law as urgent.
More
‘For us, 2026 doesn’t exist’: parent of Swiss bar fire victim
The federal contribution – not yet quantified – will top up the support provided by the cantons and insurance companies. The current system only goes so far when it comes to dealing with exceptional events that cause large‑scale casualties.
More
The assets of those responsible, along with their liability insurance, are often nowhere near enough to meet victims’ needs, and legal proceedings can drag on for years. There is also a risk that victims who are not insured in Switzerland could end up being treated unevenly.
Translated from French by AI/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.