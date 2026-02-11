Swiss government plans urgent legislation to support Crans‑Montana victims

The Swiss government says it wants to support the victims in Crans-Montana as quickly as possible. On Wednesday, it asked the justice ministry to draft the necessary legislation by the end of the month.

In its statement, the government calls on Parliament to postpone the debates to the March session and to treat the law as urgent.

The federal contribution – not yet quantified – will top up the support provided by the cantons and insurance companies. The current system only goes so far when it comes to dealing with exceptional events that cause large‑scale casualties.

The assets of those responsible, along with their liability insurance, are often nowhere near enough to meet victims’ needs, and legal proceedings can drag on for years. There is also a risk that victims who are not insured in Switzerland could end up being treated unevenly.

