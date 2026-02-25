Swiss government revises disability inclusion plans after criticism
Following strong criticism during the consultation period, the Swiss government has revised its plans for a more inclusive society.
The revised Inclusion Act will now cover all people with disabilities, rather than only those receiving disability benefits under the Invalidity Insurance scheme.
The announcement was made by the government on Wednesday. On the same day, it signed off on the message to Parliament regarding the indirect counter‑proposal to the so-called inclusion initiative.
The “inclusion initiative” calls for equality for people with disabilities to be guaranteed in every area of life and at all levels of the law. It also seeks to enshrine new individual rights in the constitution.
But the government is reluctant to go that far. In its message on the draft law, it maintains that these issues should continue to be addressed mainly through specialised legislation, after detailed examination.
Parliament can now address the matter.
