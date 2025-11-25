The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss hospitals cut losses but most still struggle financially

Losses of CHF 350 million for Swiss hospitals in 2024
Swiss hospitals posted a deficit of CHF347 million in 2024. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss hospitals cut losses but most still struggle financially
Listening: Swiss hospitals cut losses but most still struggle financially

Swiss hospitals narrowed their losses last year, posting a deficit of CHF347 million ($429 million) – down from CHF777 million in 2023. But federal data shows that two-thirds of hospitals reported a worsening financial position.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Swiss hospitals saw revenues rise by 3.6% between 2023 and 2024, reaching CHF36.6 billion. Costs were also up, but at a slower pace – up 2.3% to CHF36.95 billion.

What is your opinion? Join the debate:

External Content

The 2024 financial year ended with a loss of CHF347 million, a marked improvement on the CHF777 million recorded in 2023, the Federal Statistical Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nearly two-thirds of public hospitals (62%) finished 2024 in the red, compared with just over a third (37%) of private clinics. Overall, two out of three hospitals reported a worse financial position than in 2023.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR