Net Swiss household wealth rises to above CHF5 trillion
Swiss households increased their financial and property wealth last year. Rising property prices in particular have encouraged Swiss households to grow wealthier over the past 25 years.
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In 2025, household financial assets rose by 3.8% to CHF3.278 trillion, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) reported on Tuesday. “This increase was largely due to transactions: households increased their occupational pension entitlements, acquired shares in collective investment schemes and increased their deposits.”
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Households benefited from capital gains resulting from the rise in stock market prices.
At the end of last year, the market value of household property holdings had risen by 5% to CHF2.924 trillion. Household liabilities, meanwhile, rose by more than 3% to CHF1.070 trillion. The bulk of this was made up of mortgages (CHF983 billion), which also rose by more than 3%.
Household net worth, which corresponds to the sum of financial assets and real estate minus liabilities, rose by 4.6% to CHF5.132 trillion.
The SNB points out that this “has more than doubled over the past 25 years”, driven by real estate assets, which have grown more strongly than mortgage liabilities.
Over a quarter of a century, the market value of household real estate assets has tripled, while liabilities, mainly mortgage loans, have more than doubled. Financial assets have also more than doubled, mainly as a result of transactions.
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Translated from French with AI/mga
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