SWISS not currently planning another special Middle East flight
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is not planning another special flight to bring stranded Swiss travellers from the Middle East back home for the time being. The situation remains very volatile, it said.
Should the situation change and the foreign ministry again register a need, the company would consider organising another special flight, a SWISS spokesperson said on Sunday at the request of the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.
“We are constantly evaluating when and under what conditions we can resume which flight operations or offer additional connections,” the spokesperson continued. Every decision was based on the safety of passengers and crews.
One week after the US-Israeli offensive against Iran, 4,040 Swiss travellers were still registered on Saturday, according to the Swiss government. They are seeking help to leave the Middle East via the Travel Admin app.
On Thursday afternoon, a special SWISS flight from Muscat in Oman landed in Zurich with 211 Swiss travellers on board. Two Edelweiss aircraft brought 404 passengers from Oman to Zurich on Saturday.
