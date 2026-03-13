How will having fewer Gulf and Asian travellers hit Swiss tourism?

With the summer season approaching, the Swiss tourism sector is preparing for a possible drop in arrivals from the Persian Gulf countries, a clientele historically characterised by its strong purchasing power.

Geopolitical instability and the reduction of intercontinental flights are already showing their first effects, with particularly noticeable repercussions in some key Swiss regions.

“In the short term, this situation is causing a drop in bookings,” says Christian Hürlimann, director of HotellerieSuisse, in statements collected by the agency Awp. “The phenomenon does not only affect travellers from the Gulf, but also those arriving from other distant markets, such as parts of Asia or Australia, who usually transit through the Gulf hubs on their way to Switzerland,” he said.

The almost complete cessation of operations by the major airlines in the region has drastically reduced the supply of connections, which has also had an impact on prices. As an example, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) recently announced that it expects an increase in fares for flights to Asia in the short term.

“We expect a temporary decrease in the number of customers from distant markets, as conflicts and geopolitical tensions generally dampen the desire to travel,” Hürlimann added. “This could be particularly noticeable in sectors and establishments where tourists from the Middle East traditionally play an important role.”

In Switzerland, the most exposed regions are Geneva and the Bernese Oberland, which are particularly popular destinations for travellers from the six Arab states bordering the Persian Gulf. “Some destinations and facilities are already experiencing the first cancellations; the final extent of these repercussions will strongly depend on the duration of the current situation and the development of international connections,” Hürlimann said.

‘Decline in long-haul travel likely’

Although it is still too early for a definitive assessment, Switzerland Tourism also shows caution. “We expect a more moderate high season with regard to arrivals from the Gulf countries and some regions of Asia,” says a spokeswoman for the tourism promotion organisation. “Asian markets, which are heavily dependent on Gulf hubs and sensitive to security issues, are particularly affected. A decline in long-haul travel is likely.”

The importance of this clientele is evident when looking at the figures. In 2025, guests from the Gulf countries generated 813,700 overnight stays, or 1.9% of the total, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). But their real value lies in their high spending power: with an average of CHF400 ($507) per person per day, they contribute far more to the local economy than the general average of CHF187. Almost a third of them stay in five-star hotels, compared to only 8% of all visitors.

“It is difficult to fully compensate for the loss of these customer segments,” admitted Hürlimann, who nonetheless urged accommodation establishments to consider “targeting new customer segments or alternative source markets”.

He also draws on past experience. ‘The lesson learnt from previous geopolitical crises is that most tourist markets, including those as far away as the Middle East, often recover relatively quickly once the situation has calmed down.”

