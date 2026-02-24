Switzerland hits 20°C three weeks ahead of average
The 20°C mark has been broken in Switzerland for the first time this year. At the measuring station in Cevio in Ticino, temperatures climbed above 20°C on Tuesday afternoon.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
This is shown by measurements from the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology MeteoSwiss. This means that the 20°C mark was reached around three weeks earlier than average on the southern side of the Alps this year, MeteoSwiss told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.
+ Switzerland records fourth warmest year on record
In the reference period from 1991 to 2020, the 20°C mark south of the Alps was not cracked on average until March 15.
However, the time for the first 20°C in a year can vary considerably. The mark has also been exceeded much earlier.
In 2013, over 20°C was measured for the first time on the south side of the Alps on January 4. In 1941, the Locarno-Monti measuring station didn’t exceed 20°C until May 21.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.