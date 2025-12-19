The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Climate adaptation

Switzerland records fourth warmest year on record

2025 is the fourth warmest year in Switzerland since measurements began
2025 is the fourth warmest year in Switzerland since measurements began Keystone-SDA
Switzerland records fourth warmest year on record
Listening: Switzerland records fourth warmest year on record

The year 2025 will be the fourth warmest on record in Switzerland since measurements began in 1864.

Keystone-SDA

According to Federal Office of Climatology and Meteorology (MeteoSwiss), the average annual temperature will be 1.2 degrees Celcius above the norm for the years 1991 to 2020.

+ Half world’s glaciers to disappear by 2100

Only the three previous years 2022 to 2024 were warmer, MeteoSwiss announced on Friday.

As of last Wednesday, the national average annual temperature was seven degrees Celsius. Compared to pre-industrial times, the annual temperature in Switzerland is now three degrees Celsius higher.

At the measurement sites in Andermatt and Grimsel Hospiz, it could even be the warmest year since measurements began, according to the data.

+ Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest warming countries

The current year started with above-average temperatures from January to April. After the second warmest June since measurements began, the heat came back in August in a restrained manner, according to MeteoSwiss. The autumn months turned out very differently.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

