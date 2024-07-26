Swiss police and dog team sent to assist Paris Olympics security

Switzerland sends 17 special agents and police dogs to Paris Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is sending 17 police officers to Paris to support French security forces during the Olympic Games.

Seven on the team are part of bomb squads, nine are handlers of explosives detection dogs and one is accompanied by a trained attack dog.

The officers belong to the cantonal police forces of Bern, Geneva, Fribourg, Neuchâtel, Vaud, Zug and Zurich, the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) announced today. The operation was coordinated by the Conference of Cantonal Police Commanders and the Conference of Directors of Police and Justice.

The Swiss officers will remain on standby for the duration of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, from July 26 to September 8. They were sent on site at the request of the French police.

