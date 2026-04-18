Swiss minister discusses US tariff deal in Washington

Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin (left), with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Keystone-SDA

On the sidelines of the World Bank’s spring meeting in Washington, Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin spoke with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer about the trade agreement which Switzerland is aiming to conclude with the US.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Droits de douane: Parmelin en négociation à Washington Original Read more: Droits de douane: Parmelin en négociation à Washington

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“I think both sides have an interest in establishing a clear framework to build on in the future,” Guy Parmelin told media representatives in Washington on Friday afternoon (local time).

Greer has been Parmelin’s contact since the customs dispute began a year ago. “The discussion took place in a pleasant atmosphere, as always,” said Parmelin, who also currently holds the rotating Swiss presidency. The aim was to take stock of the negotiations conducted so far in order to plan the next steps.

It’s not a question of moving forward quickly or slowly, but of reaching clarity, Parmelin added. He did not wish to comment further on the negotiations: “If we do, we lose”, said the minister.

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Investigation into ‘unfair trading practices’

In mid-March, the US opened investigations into violations of trade legislation involving Switzerland and a number of other states. Washington accuses these countries of “unfair or discriminatory trade practices”.

The government in Bern rejects the accusations. “We set out our point of view in writing within the deadline. The procedure will now continue and we will be able, if necessary, to react to certain allegations that we consider to be inaccurate,” Parmelin said on Friday. He also stressed that this was a separate process with no direct link to the negotiations on a trade agreement.

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Adapted from French by AI/dos

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