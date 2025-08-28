Tariq Ramadan’s Swiss rape conviction is final

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Tariq Ramadan's Swiss conviction for rape and sexual coercion is definitive after the Supreme Court rejected an appeal by the Islamologist.

Thes guilty verdict against Ramadan had been initially handed out by the Geneva Court of Justice.

In its appeal ruling, the Supreme Court rejected the appellant’s claim of arbitrary assessment of the evidence. It also rejected Ramadan’s procedural arguments.

Switzerland’s highest criminal court concluded that “the complaints made by the appellant are not such as to show that the Geneva judgment was based on an arbitrary assessment of the evidence or on an untenable state of affairs”. There is no evidence of a violation of the presumption of innocence.

In 2024, the Geneva court sentenced Tariq Ramadan to three years’ imprisonment, including one year behind bars. It concluded that the Islamologist was guilty of rape and sexual coercion of a woman he met in a Geneva hotel in October 2008.

