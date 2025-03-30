The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Teenage burglar dies trapped in shop door
A 16-year-old boy was trapped in a shop door during an attempted burglary in Vevey, western Switzerland, on Friday night. He died on the spot.

The cantonal police found the boy lifeless at around 4am, they told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Sunday morning. This confirmed a report by several media outlets. His body had been trapped at neck level between a sliding door of a shop near the railway station.

Despite resuscitation attempts, the teenager died on the spot. According to initial findings of the investigation, he had tried to break into the shop, which sells sandwiches.

+ Number of Swiss offenders under the age of 15 increases

He had managed to open the electric sliding door and push his upper body through before the door closed on his neck, the police said. They are assuming it was an accident. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact sequence of events.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

