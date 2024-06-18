Number of Swiss offenders under the age of 15 increases

In 2023, 11% more juvenile convictions were handed down in Switzerland than in 2022. According to the Federal Statistical Office, there were also more crimes committed by under 15-year-olds in particular.

The number of offenders under the age of 15 convicted of an offense under the Swiss Criminal Code increased by 60.2% between 2015 and 2023, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Tuesday.

According to the FSO, convictions for grievous bodily harm, brawling and obstruction of an official act have generally increased the most. The latter have almost tripled in the past nine years.

The number of convictions for criminal offenses against sexual integrity has also almost tripled since 2015, it added. There has also been a particularly marked increase in juvenile convictions for pornography, which have practically quadrupled.

