Crans-Montana: 23 people still in Swiss hospitals

Ten people still hospitalised in Zurich, nine in Lausanne and four in Sion. Keystone-SDA

One month after the fire in Crans-Montana, 23 people are still being treated in Swiss hospitals. Others are in rehabilitation clinics. Forty-one victims are still being treated abroad, including 19 Swiss nationals.

Contacted by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS on Monday, the various Swiss hospitals gave an update on the number of people injured in connection with the tragedy at the Le Constellation bar on New Year’s Eve. Since Sunday, the death toll has been updated to 41, including 23 Swiss nationals, and 115 injured.

Over the last fortnight or so, a number of patients – the exact number has not yet been released – have been able to leave hospital facilities and be transferred to rehabilitation clinics, such as those run by SUVA in Bellikon and Sion.

More patients at the HUG

At the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), the number of in-patients has remained unchanged over the past month at nine, but there are no longer any patients being treated at the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG).

+ ‘For us, 2026 doesn’t exist’: parent of Swiss bar fire victim

For its part, the Centre hospitalier du Valais romand (CHVR) is now refusing to disclose the number of people injured in connection with the Crans-Montana tragedy, arguing “that the identity of certain patients could be deduced from their location”. According to the latest count from the national disaster medicine network KATAMED, four people are still in hospital in Sion.

In German-speaking Switzerland, Zurich University Hospital is still looking after five patients. “They are still in a critical condition”, the hospital said. Five young victims are in hospital at the Kinderspital, also in Zurich. “Two are still in intensive care”, the hospital said.

On the other hand, the two sisters from Valais who had been treated at St Gallen University Hospital have been transferred to rehabilitation clinics in French-speaking Switzerland, one in Morges and the other in Sion.

Nineteen Swiss still abroad

On the foreign front, the number of Swiss nationals treated is up on the last count carried out on January 19 by Keystone-ATS.

According to data supplied to the press agency by KATAMED, 19 burn victims from Crans-Montana (compared with 15 previously) are now being treated outside Switzerland.

A total of 41 victims of the Le Constellation bar tragedy are still being treated in Germany (seven), Belgium (five), France (17) and Italy (12).

