Swiss petition launched against curbing 30km/h speed limit

However, according to the TCS, this tool is under threat from the government’s plan to impose a “centralising straitjacket that is out of touch with the terrain and the real needs” of the population.
In 2024, parliament passed a motion to the government asking it to curb the extension of the 30km/h speed limit in towns and cities. According to the German-language press, Transport Minister Albert Rösti would like to implement this decision by means of an ordinance. This would make it impossible to challenge the measure in a referendum. The TCS considers this to be an unacceptable attack on the autonomy of municipalities and cantons.
Lindt & Sprüngli reportedly considering shifting Easter bunny production to US
This content was published on
Swiss chocolate manufacturer Lindt & Sprüngli could relocate the production of its gold-wrapped Easter bunnies to the US in order to circumvent the import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.
Swiss government backs abolishing imputed rental value
This content was published on
The abolition of the imputed rental value in federal tax is intended to reduce incentives for high private debt and simplify the tax system. On Friday, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter spoke on behalf of the Federal Council in favour of Parliament's proposal.
This content was published on
After a strong start to the year, the Swiss economy has slowed considerably. In the second quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) rose by just 0.1 per cent on an adjusted basis compared to the previous quarter.
This content was published on
The Ticino cantonal criminal court in Lugano has found a priest guilty of multiple sexual assault and sexual offences with minors. The man was sentenced to a conditional 18-month prison term.
