Swiss petition launched against curbing 30km/h speed limit

The ATE launches a petition against the 30 km/h ban
The ATE launches a petition against the 30 km/h ban Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss petition launched against curbing 30km/h speed limit
Listening: Swiss petition launched against curbing 30km/h speed limit

The Traffic Club of Switzerland (TCS) has submitted a petition to the Federal Chancellery, challenging restrictions to the 30km/h speed limit on local roads.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The text, entitled “Tempo 30”, has been signed by more than 22,000 people.

“Their message is loud and clear: no to measures that ‘undermine safety, health, democracy and local autonomy’. The 30 km/h speed limit is not a fad,” said Stéphanie Penher, director of the TCS.

In her view, this speed limit saves lives, reduces noise pollution and improves quality of life.

+ Swiss cities call for 30kmph traffic speed limit

However, according to the TCS, this tool is under threat from the government’s plan to impose a “centralising straitjacket that is out of touch with the terrain and the real needs” of the population.

In 2024, parliament passed a motion to the government asking it to curb the extension of the 30km/h speed limit in towns and cities. According to the German-language press, Transport Minister Albert Rösti would like to implement this decision by means of an ordinance. This would make it impossible to challenge the measure in a referendum. The TCS considers this to be an unacceptable attack on the autonomy of municipalities and cantons.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

