WEF boss resigns over Epstein links
World Economic Forum (WEF) president and chief executive Børge Brende has resigned amidst a probe into his links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Brende stated on Thursday that after “careful consideration” he is stepping down
“I am convinced that the Forum can now continue its important work without distraction,” wrote the former Norwegian diplomat, who exchanged more than 100 text messages and emails and met Epstein on three occasions.
The WEF launched an independent investigation at the beginning of February to clarify Brende’s relationship with Epstein.
In a separate statement, the WEF management has indicated that Alois Zwinggi will take over as interim president and CEO.
The independent evaluation carried out by an external advisor has now been completed, they state. Its conclusions indicate that there are no concerns other than those already disclosed by Brende himself.
