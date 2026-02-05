WEF launches investigation into CEO over Epstein relationship
The World Economic Forum has launched an independent investigation into its CEO Borge Brende. The aim is to clarify his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after it became known that Brende had been in contact with him.
Brende is said to have attended three dinners at which Epstein was also present, the Italian news agency Ansa wrote on Thursday. There was also e-mail and text message communication between the two.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) emphasised in a statement that the decision to conduct the investigation “underlines its commitment to transparency and the preservation of integrity.” At the same time, Brende is supporting and cooperating and will continue to fulfil his duties as WEF president and CEO.
Brende himself explained that he had seen Epstein at business meetings. He had not been aware of Epstein’s past and criminal activities, but admitted that he could have checked his background more thoroughly and regretted not having done so.
