Fast-food boom triggers concern in Switzerland

Fast-food outlets are increasing in Switzerland and the trend does not look set to change. This is raising concerns about the eating habits and health of the population, both among the authorities and doctors.

McDonald’s, the biggest player in Switzerland, announced in April that it wanted to reach 200 restaurants in the medium term. The giants Wendy’s (hamburgers) and Taco Bell (Tex-Mex) have announced that Switzerland is part of their expansion strategy for new branches. Starbucks (coffee and pastries) aims to reach 90 outlets in Switzerland, according to a statement in 2024 by its director for Switzerland, Stefan Hungenberg.

Today, there are just under 500 fast-food outlets nationwide. To this figure, however, must be added the numerous kebab, taco and pizza joints.

These numbers are reflected in public health numbers. According to data from the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO), around 15% of children and 43% of adults in Switzerland are overweight or obese. Fast food, federal officials point out, alongside overweight has other harmful effects, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer.

“It’s no coincidence that the United States has the highest density of fast-food restaurants and one of the highest obesity rates. The food environment plays an important role,” Jorge Correia, head of the Obesity Treatment Clinic at Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS.

The most recent statistics on the subject from the Swiss Health Observatory (Obsan, an organisation that develops independent analyses of the health system for the government and cantons), dating back to 2022, show that 16.4% of 15- to 19-year-olds and 28.1% of 20- to 24-year-olds suffer from obesity. This is an increase of more than two percentage points for the former category and almost three points for the latter compared to 2017.

“Young people are particularly targeted by the advertising campaigns of fast-food chains. Toys are included in the menus for young children or influencers are used to promote the brand,” Correia says. Some countries, such as France, have taken measures to limit children’s exposure to these advertisements. In Switzerland, the food industry currently has the opportunity to implement “voluntary and effective self-regulation”, says the FSVO.

Although he expects the situation to get worse, Correia believes that certain measures can help change things. “It’s necessary to manage patients on a case-by-case basis, to set clear objectives adapted to their needs, with multidisciplinary accompaniment,” he explains. He also recommends better training of general practitioners who are in the front line to improve the care of obese patients.

The FSVO says it is concerned about the situation and wants to “strengthen the nutritional competence of the population” by collaborating with the food industry. Almost all major Swiss food and beverage manufacturers voluntarily commit to reducing the sugar content of their products, the office points out.

