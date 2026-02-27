Swiss economy rebounded slightly Q4 2025

The Swiss economy rebounded slightly at the end of last year Keystone-SDA

The Swiss economy regained some momentum in the fourth quarter of last year, with gross domestic product (GDP) up 0.2% on the previous three months.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

These were the findings of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) on Friday, confirming its initial estimate. Developments by sector were mixed, with domestic demand underpinning activity.

+ Why the Swiss jobless rate is climbing higher than European average

Economists were expecting Swiss GDP to grow by between 0.1% and 0.4% in the final quarter, according to the AWP agency.

In the third quarter of 2025, the Swiss economy was weighed down by a sharp decline in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries as a result of customs duties, causing GDP (adjusted for sporting events) to contract by -0.4%, against a Seco estimate of -0.5%. Growth was 0.2% in the 2nd quarter.

+ What lies ahead for Switzerland? Economic outlook 2026

Over the year as a whole, however, the Swiss economy grew by 1.4%, after 1.2% the previous year and 1.3% in 2023. As in the last quarter, domestic demand underpinned growth, thanks to the solid expansion of private consumption. At the same time, foreign trade held back GDP growth, with exports posting below-average growth, while imports rose sharply.

After a marked dip between July and the end of September, the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industry returned to moderate growth (+1.9%), against a backdrop of rising exports. Sluggish sales and exports, however, effected other branches of manufacturing industry that suffered a -1.3% decline in value added.

Overall, value added in the industrial sector stagnated, while exports of goods rebounded slightly (+0.6%) after two consecutive quarters of decline. Final domestic demand (+0.5%) played a stabilising role. Private consumption once again posted solid growth (+0.4%), particularly purchases of clothing and footwear, as well as spending on housing, energy and health.

In addition, investment in construction (+1.0%) rose significantly as a result of the expansion in building activity, pushing up value creation in the construction sector (+0.6%). Spending on capital goods also rose (+0.6%), driven primarily by investment in research and development. On the back of buoyant domestic demand, imports rose overall (+2.7%).

Adapted from French by AI/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories