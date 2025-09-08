UN denounces ‘genocidal rhetoric’ of Israeli leaders
Israel is committing war crime after war crime in the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations. At the start of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, the UN targeted Israel’s genocidal rhetoric and current war propaganda around the world.
High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk told the member states he was “horrified” by this situation. He singled out “the disgraceful dehumanisation of Palestinians” by Israeli officials.
“More militarisation, occupation, annexation and oppression will only fuel more violence, punishment and terror,” he said and called for “an end to the carnage”.
Asking what was being done to “prevent genocide”, the Austrian felt that “we are failing the people of Gaza”.
More broadly, Türk attacked “war propaganda everywhere”, at a time when US President Donald Trump has renamed the Department of Defense the “Ministry of War” and China has just organised a military parade.
