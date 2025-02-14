Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Switzerland inches closer to legalising recreational cannabis

Towards regulated access to cannabis in Switzerland
Towards regulated access to cannabis in Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland inches closer to legalising recreational cannabis
Listening: Switzerland inches closer to legalising recreational cannabis

A parliamentary committee vote has pushed Switzerland closer to allowing adults to use cannabis for non-medicinal purposes.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The House of Representatives health committee has adopted a draft bill to ease restrictions for adults.

+ Cannabis: comeback of a banned medicineExternal link

Currently, the cultivation, manufacture, trade and consumption of cannabis for non-medical purposes in Switzerland is prohibited. Consumers buy their supplies on the black market.

The commission says this is an unsatisfactory situation. In its view, strictly regulated access to cannabis and a controlled market will better protect public health, strengthen the protection of young people and improve security.

The project should not encourage consumption. Cannabis products should not be sold for profit and should be subject to an incentive tax.

More

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
140 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
65 Likes
122 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Precious metals stolen from watch supplier in Le Locle

More

Thieves steal precious metals from Swiss watchmaker

This content was published on Thieves raided the factory of the Swiss watch supplier Werthanor in Le Locle in northwestern Switzerland on Thursday morning. They fled across the border to France with precious metals.

Read more: Thieves steal precious metals from Swiss watchmaker

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR