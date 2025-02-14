Switzerland inches closer to legalising recreational cannabis

Currently, the cultivation, manufacture, trade and consumption of cannabis for non-medical purposes in Switzerland is prohibited. Consumers buy their supplies on the black market.
The commission says this is an unsatisfactory situation. In its view, strictly regulated access to cannabis and a controlled market will better protect public health, strengthen the protection of young people and improve security.
The project should not encourage consumption. Cannabis products should not be sold for profit and should be subject to an incentive tax.
Should Switzerland legalise cannabis consumption?
Find out more about this potential shift in drug policy in a pilot of our new "dialogue" project.
