Swiss union federation demands average wage increase of 2%
The Swiss employees’ umbrella organisation TravailSuisse is demanding an average wage increase of 2% for all employees in the coming year. This would cover the rising cost of living and make up for wage shortfalls in recent years, it says.
Together with its member associations, TravailSuisse presented its demands for the wage autumn to the media in Bern on Tuesday. Due to the rising cost of living, particularly in terms of health insurance premiums and rents, as well as a growing economy, the association is calling for wage increases.
According to TravailSuisse, health insurance premiums will rise by between 5.4% and 8.1% between 2023 and 2025, and a rise of 4% is expected in the coming year. For average earners, the increase in health insurance premiums between 2023 and 2026 will lead to an annual reduction in income of up to 0.5%.
TravailSuisse argued that companies are earning more and more per hour of work. Higher productivity creates scope for wage increases.
