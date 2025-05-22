The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Swiss health insurance premiums expected to rise by 4% in 2026

Health premiums: Comparis forecasts an average increase of 4% in 2026
Health premiums: Comparis forecasts an average increase of 4% in 2026 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss health insurance premiums expected to rise by 4% in 2026
Listening: Swiss health insurance premiums expected to rise by 4% in 2026

Price comparison website Comparis expects health insurance premiums to rise by 4% next year. This increase should be seen against an expected rise in healthcare costs of 3.7%.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The premium increase for 2026 “would be a step towards true costs after the three premium shocks of 6.6% in 2023, 8.7% in 2024 and 6% in 2025,” according to Felix Schneuwly, health insurance expert at Comparis, quoted in a press release published on Thursday.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In his view, without the premium increases kept artificially low between 2018 and 2022 by reductions in reserves imposed by political decision-makers, premiums would already have risen by almost 3% a year between 2018 and 2025.

Health insurers now have sufficient reserves again. “Let’s hope that the volatility in premiums caused by policymakers is now coming to an end, and that health insurers can use their reserves in such a way that every fluctuation in costs does not systematically lead to a fluctuation in premiums,” continued Schneuwly.

More

Of course, rising healthcare costs will influence premiums. Comparis and the KOF economic research centre are forecasting a rise of 4.4% in 2024, 3.7% this year and 3.4% next year.

Three causes

Schneuwly notes that the increase in the share of costs that determines premiums is higher each time, because the range of basic insurance services is becoming ever wider. The most recent example is weight loss injections.

The second reason given by Comparis is that many hospitals have been running deficits in recent years and charging higher rates for outpatient and inpatient services. Finally, the implementation of the healthcare initiative will result in costs, according to Comparis.

The shortage of qualified staff will lead to a “long-awaited structural restructuring” in the hospital sector. According to Schneuwly, the majority of cantons have so far prevented this by covering deficits.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
25 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
21 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR