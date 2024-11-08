Listening: Two Swiss men charged with money laundering
Two Swiss nationals are accused of having moved CHF1 million ($1.15 million), €34 million (CHF32 million) and around 830 kilos of gold across borders for at least four years. They are charged with qualified money laundering.
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has charged the two men, aged 56 and 63, before the Federal Criminal Court, it said in a press release on Thursday.
As part of an international conspiracy network, they are accused of having received assets of criminal origin, including cash, from persons unknown to them in Italy, the Netherlands and Germany. These assets were brought to Switzerland between spring 2019 and June 2023.
The defendants, arrested in June 2023, made a profit of around CHF500,000 ($575,000). They acknowledge having moved these assets without complying with the applicable reporting obligations. They are therefore charged under the simplified procedure.
