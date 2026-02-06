Global uncertainty is popular theme at Basel Carnival
The uncertain world situation with US President Donald Trump, wars and the economy in Europe are popular subjects for Basel Fasnacht 2026, the Fasnacht (carnival) committee said on Friday.
According to chairman Robi Schärz, popular local subjects include building sites in Basel, through traffic in Birsfelden and Basel in a festive mood with the Eurovision Song Contest.
Some 11,683 people have registered with the committee. The number of children and young people in the Young Guards and Binggis has risen to 2,132. That is 2.2% more than last year.
A total of 509 units have registered – ten more than last year. Of these, 444 will take part in the Cortège.
The Basel Carnival will take place from February 23-25 under the motto “Blyyb verspiilt” (stay playful).
As part of a package of measures following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, the fire police will be carrying out an inspection of all clique cellars by the middle of next week.
The government announced on Friday that it intended to provide alternative locations for catering for the Young Guards due to the fire safety regulations.
