Veronica Fusaro to sing for Switzerland at 70th Eurovision

Bernese singer Veronica Fusaro will be representing Switzerland at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Vienna in May. The 28-year-old is a fan of soulful alternative pop, accompanied by guitar. Her song will be unveiled on March 11.

Veronica Fusaro, from Thun and based in Bern, was selected from 493 entries in a multi-stage process involving an international jury of specialists and a panel of Eurovision fans. The vote was weighted equally between the jury and the public, according to the people in charge of the project, which is run by Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

International experience

Veronica Fusaro is renowned for her live performances. In 2016, she was named best talent by public radio station SRF3. Since then, she has given more than 500 concerts in Switzerland and abroad, appearing on renowned stages and festivals including the Glastonbury Festival and the Montreux Jazz Festival. She has also opened for Mark Knopfler at the Nîmes amphitheatre.

“Representing Switzerland at the ESC is a huge vote of confidence for me. I want to take advantage of this stage to present my music with sincerity, without artifice,” commented the singer, quoted in the press release. “The ESC brings together cultures, audiences and musical universes in a unique way. Being part of it and presenting my songs in this international setting means a lot to me.”

Emotions and authenticity

Veronica Fusaro is one of the most promising voices on the Swiss alternative pop scene, with a singular voice and a distinctive sound. Her music is a blend of pop, soul and rock influences, carried by a strong emotional intensity and an authentic narrative. The daughter of a Swiss mother and an Italian father, she incorporates cultural diversity and personal experience into her compositions.

Her second album, entitled Looking for Connection, was released last October. Her first album, All the Colors of the Sky (2023), reached number five in the Swiss charts.

On stage in the semi-final

Fredrik “Benke” Rydman will be responsible for the artistic and visual direction of her performance at the ESC. This renowned Swedish art director is one of the most awarded creative directors in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest. He won the contest with Mans Zelmerlow for Sweden in 2015 and with Nemo for Switzerland in 2024, and came second with Kaarija for Finland in 2023.

The ESC 2026 shows will be broadcast live from the Wiener Stadthalle in Austria. The semi-finals are scheduled for 12 and 14 May 2026. Veronica Fusaro will be singing in the second semi-final. The final is scheduled for May 16. This year’s competition brings together artists from 35 countries. The competition is one of the biggest international television events, with over 170 million viewers.

